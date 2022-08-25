Rock Creek Group LP Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

LOW stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.54. 35,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

