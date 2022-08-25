Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 791 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,085,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $110.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.