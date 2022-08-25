Rock Creek Group LP Invests $1.60 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

NYSE ABG traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $175.58.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

