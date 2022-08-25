Rock Creek Group LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group makes up about 0.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,638,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,689,000 after purchasing an additional 550,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $406.92 million, a PE ratio of 317.58 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 575.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,907,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,121,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 111,058 shares of company stock worth $1,038,632. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

