Rock Creek Group LP Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 815,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,350,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 4.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

EWZ remained flat at $32.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 799,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,101,152. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

