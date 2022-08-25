Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $70.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,318. The stock has a market cap of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 340.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter worth about $4,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.