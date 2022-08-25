Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

RHI stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

