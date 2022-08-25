RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.46. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 69,008 shares trading hands.

RLX Technology Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

