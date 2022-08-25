Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVACW) Short Interest Down 87.6% in August

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the July 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVACW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Acquisition by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 633,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares during the period.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

Riverview Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVACW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02. Riverview Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.