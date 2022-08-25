RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $989,199.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077292 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

