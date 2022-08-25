RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $431,142.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

