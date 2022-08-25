Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,784. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

