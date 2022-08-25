RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Mohammed Katibeh Sells 2,750 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28.

RingCentral Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE RNG opened at $43.80 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

