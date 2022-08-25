Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CFO Sells 81,872.55 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,479,406.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down 0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.44.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $5,224,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
