Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Chad Rigetti Sells 66,727 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 66,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 310,280.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,095,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately 46,946,209.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Chad Rigetti sold 74,364 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 337,612.56.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 585,752.32.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.25 and a 52 week high of 12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGTI. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

