Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 4,153 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

inTEST Trading Up 0.9 %

INTT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,679. The company has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

inTEST Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 54,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Further Reading

