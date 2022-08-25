Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 4,153 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
INTT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,679. The company has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
