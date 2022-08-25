Richard Barry Buys 36,159 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) Director Richard Barry purchased 36,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,324. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 28.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cassava Sciences

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

