Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 4.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 3,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,558,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
