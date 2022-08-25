Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 4.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 3,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,558,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock valued at $376,347 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

