RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 1.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,909 ($23.07) and last traded at GBX 1,887 ($22.80). Approximately 51,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 51,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,863 ($22.51).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RHI Magnesita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £886.87 million and a P/E ratio of 440.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,014.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,396.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23.
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Read More
