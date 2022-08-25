RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 1.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,909 ($23.07) and last traded at GBX 1,887 ($22.80). Approximately 51,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 51,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,863 ($22.51).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RHI Magnesita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).

The firm has a market cap of £886.87 million and a P/E ratio of 440.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,014.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,396.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a €0.50 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

