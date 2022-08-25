Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.81. 11,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

