Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.73. 27,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,049. The firm has a market cap of $246.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

