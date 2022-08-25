Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $45.90 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,643,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.58. 41,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

