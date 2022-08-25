Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $26.76 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.