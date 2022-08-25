Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $19.76 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,761. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.