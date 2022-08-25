Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Interface worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TILE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,058. The firm has a market cap of $746.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

