Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,402,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,764,000 after buying an additional 94,317 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

