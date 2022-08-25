Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 144,645 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,796,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 16,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 192,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,030 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

