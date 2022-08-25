Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,679. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

