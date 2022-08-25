Revolution Populi (RVP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,331.00

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $10,331.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00077627 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

