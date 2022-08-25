Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.94. 110,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 155,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $95.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.