Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.45. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 11,755 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

