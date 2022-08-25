Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.45. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 11,755 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.