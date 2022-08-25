Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crew Energy (CR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crew Energy (TSE: CR) recently:

8/22/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.75.

8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

8/10/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

8/9/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

7/18/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

7/5/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50.

Crew Energy Price Performance

TSE:CR traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.84. 344,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,018. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

