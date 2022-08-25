Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crew Energy (CR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crew Energy (TSE: CR) recently:
- 8/22/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.75.
- 8/19/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$10.00.
- 8/10/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.00.
- 7/18/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.
- 7/5/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/4/2022 – Crew Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50.
Crew Energy Price Performance
TSE:CR traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.84. 344,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,018. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
