Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the July 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,221. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.
Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.