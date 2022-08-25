Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the July 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,221. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

About Rémy Cointreau

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

