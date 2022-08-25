Remme (REM) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Remme (REM) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Remme has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Remme has a total market cap of $246,925.31 and approximately $19,836.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,663.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00166721 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003790 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129281 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033403 BTC.
Remme Profile
Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Remme
