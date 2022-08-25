Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Shares Up 1.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 22,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 110,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 207.45% and a negative net margin of 138.44%.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.