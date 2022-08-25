Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Lisa Crossley Acquires 49,000 Shares

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) Director Lisa Crossley bought 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,894,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,505,021.96.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Reliq Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 207,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$94.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

