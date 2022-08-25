Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.50. 458,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 817,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Insider Activity at Rekor Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc acquired 243,902 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $524,389.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,089,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 126.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 508,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 167,584 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

(Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.