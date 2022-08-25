Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.54. Regis shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 2,143,945 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 95,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regis by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 76,083 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 402,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

