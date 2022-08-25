RED Price Tops $0.0030 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $393,212.96 and approximately $61,571.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00261565 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

