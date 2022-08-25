Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.76

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $15.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 283,821 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,187.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

