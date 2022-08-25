Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Hyzon Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,454. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $547.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.