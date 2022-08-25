Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CGAU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU):

8/15/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.50.

8/12/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

8/11/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50.

8/11/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$10.50.

7/21/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,006. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

