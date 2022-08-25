Raymond James Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to C$24.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLTRF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Clarus Securities dropped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

