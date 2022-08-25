Raymond James Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $197.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.37.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.49 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.70. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Snowflake by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Snowflake by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

