Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.58.
Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.
