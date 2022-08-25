Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.