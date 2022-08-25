RAMP Market Capitalization Achieves $42.53 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $42.53 million and approximately $22,461.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00077627 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

