Ralph A. Clark Sells 7,800 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 36,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,066. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $412.30 million, a PE ratio of -376.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

