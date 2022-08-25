Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 2,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Radware by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

