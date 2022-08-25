Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.44

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $7.00. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 55,608 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $156,040 and sold 16,447 shares valued at $76,265. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

