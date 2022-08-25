Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $328.46

Shares of Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.46 ($3.97) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($3.87). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 320 ($3.87), with a volume of 7,828 shares trading hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £154.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3,045.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 346.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Quartix Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Quartix Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

